National Pension Service Has $25.87 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

National Pension Service decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of IDEX worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.49 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

