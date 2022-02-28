National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

