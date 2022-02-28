National Pension Service Purchases 7,078 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Pension Service grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of PTC worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 182,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

