National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
National Storage REIT engages in providing self-storage and tailoring self-storage solutions to residential and commercial customers. It offers spans self-storage, business storage, records management, climate controlled wine storage, vehicle storage, vehicle and trailer hire, packaging, insurance and other value added services.
