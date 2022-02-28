NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.09. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 14,482 shares traded.

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.