Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NVGS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

