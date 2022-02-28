NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $405.26 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.16 or 0.00022297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $405.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00194067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00345777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,814,535 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.