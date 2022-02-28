Needham & Company LLC Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
