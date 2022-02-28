Needham & Company LLC Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

