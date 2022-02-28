Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

