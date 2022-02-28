Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

