Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.65.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

