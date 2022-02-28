New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.