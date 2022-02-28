New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,586. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

