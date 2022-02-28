New World Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

