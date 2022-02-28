New World Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

