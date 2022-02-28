New World Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 402,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Netflix by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 619,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,042,000 after buying an additional 316,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,245,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,186,020,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,202,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,021,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $390.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

