New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,049 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

