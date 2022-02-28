Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. 23,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

