Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

NWL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

