Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.88. 562,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,617. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

