News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in News were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

News stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.