NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

