Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Noodles & Company by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

