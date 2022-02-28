Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

