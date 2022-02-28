Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $426.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.55 and a fifty-two week high of $428.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

