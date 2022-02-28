Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NWN stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. 4,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,992. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

