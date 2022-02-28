NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

