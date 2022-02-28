Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

