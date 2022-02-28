NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. 70,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

