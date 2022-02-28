Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $512 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,941,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 7.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.20% of Vistra worth $511,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

