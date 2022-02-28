Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

