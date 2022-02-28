Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.

OBE opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.45. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a market cap of C$877.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

