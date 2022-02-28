OHB (ETR:OHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.65

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.65 ($35.51) and last traded at €35.20 ($39.49), with a volume of 23909 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.55 ($37.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $611.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.11.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

