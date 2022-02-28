ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.60. 288,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $742.06 million and a P/E ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

