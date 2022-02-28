Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEX. CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Onex has a 1 year low of C$72.71 and a 1 year high of C$101.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.