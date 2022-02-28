Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

LPRO opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.