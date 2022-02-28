OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 7,008,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,350,000 shares of company stock worth $4,119,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

