Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

