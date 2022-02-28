OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to report sales of $72.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $86.40 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $342.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.