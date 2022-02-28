Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.
About Orion Group (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
