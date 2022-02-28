Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

