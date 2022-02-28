Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 890 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average of $214.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.