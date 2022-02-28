Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

