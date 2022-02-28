Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

