Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 136,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

