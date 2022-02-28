Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Otter Tail worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

