Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 5.9%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.01. 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

