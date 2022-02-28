Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

