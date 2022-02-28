Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

