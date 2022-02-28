Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,998. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.