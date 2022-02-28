Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $3,386,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

